A volatile Thursday in the Indian stock markets explained

Indian markets saw a mid-day tumble today, with the Nifty50 testing 17,893, a level close to the downside support of 17,900, which is the 100-day moving average.

The biggest reason for the decline was the weekly options expiry. This means that traders were closing out their positions and taking profits, leading to a sell-off in the markets.

Banks and other financial stocks took much of the beating, with the Nifty Bank index falling close to 350 points. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the worst hit within the banking index.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the worst losers among all blue-chip stocks. Even after the company showed a record increase in customer additions in December, Bajaj Finance shares fell the most in a single day since April last year, ending with losses of 7 percent.

Brokerage firm CLSA has a sell recommendation on Bajaj Finance with a price target of Rs 6,000. The stock ended Thursday's session at Rs 6,096.

Finally, defensive stocks like FMCG, pharma outperformed, with ITC, Cipla, and Hindustan Unilever being the top gainers.

As of close on December 4, foreign institutional investors had already been net sellers in the market for nine days in a row. FII selling worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore was one of the major factors for Wednesday's sell-off on Dalal Street.