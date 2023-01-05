English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket News

A volatile Thursday in the Indian stock markets explained

A volatile Thursday in the Indian stock markets explained

A volatile Thursday in the Indian stock markets explained
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 5, 2023 3:42:05 PM IST (Updated)

Bajaj Finance shares fell the most in a single day since April last year, ending with losses of 7 percent. 

Indian markets saw a mid-day tumble today, with the Nifty50 testing 17,893, a level close to the downside support of 17,900, which is the 100-day moving average.

Recommended Articles

View All
Gold prices near all-time high — Key reasons for the surge and what lies next

Gold prices near all-time high — Key reasons for the surge and what lies next

IST4 Min(s) Read

VIEW | Demonetisation is legal, says Supreme court but was it beneficial?

VIEW | Demonetisation is legal, says Supreme court but was it beneficial?

IST5 Min(s) Read

Jobs 2023: Non-tech, 5G-fuelled telecom to dominate hiring

Jobs 2023: Non-tech, 5G-fuelled telecom to dominate hiring

IST7 Min(s) Read

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

IST3 Min(s) Read


However, the Nifty 50 recovered over 100 points from the day's low to close exactly at 18,000 as expiry related volatility was at full swing. The Sensex ended with cuts of close to 300 points.
The biggest reason for the decline was the weekly options expiry. This means that traders were closing out their positions and taking profits, leading to a sell-off in the markets.
Banks and other financial stocks took much of the beating, with the Nifty Bank index falling close to 350 points. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the worst hit within the banking index.
On the other hand, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the worst losers among all blue-chip stocks. Even after the company showed a record increase in customer additions in December, Bajaj Finance shares fell the most in a single day since April last year, ending with losses of 7 percent.
Brokerage firm CLSA has a sell recommendation on Bajaj Finance with a price target of Rs 6,000. The stock ended Thursday's session at Rs 6,096.
Finally, defensive stocks like FMCG, pharma outperformed, with ITC, Cipla, and Hindustan Unilever being the top gainers.
As of close on December 4, foreign institutional investors had already been net sellers in the market for nine days in a row. FII selling worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore was one of the major factors for Wednesday's sell-off on Dalal Street.

A volatile Thursday in the Indian stock markets explained

First Published: Jan 5, 2023 3:39 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Nifty 50Nifty50

Previous Article

Market Highlights: Sensex ends 300 pts lower, Nifty 50 recovers 100 points from day's low as expiry-related volatility at play

Next Article

Decision on MMTC closure likely to be taken next week

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X