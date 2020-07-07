Market Indian markets followed global trends in the first half of 2020 Updated : July 07, 2020 04:04 PM IST The first half of 2020 was volatile for the capital markets in India. All size indices and most sector indices posted negative returns for the six-month period ending June 2020. The S&P BSE SmallCap has had a better recovery than the large- and mid-cap indices. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply