Indian stock exchanges, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain closed on Thursday on account of Ram Navami. There will be no trading in the commodity, forex and commodity futures markets as well.

Financial markets will now resume trading on Friday, April 3.

On Wednesday, Indian shares ended 4 percent lower as the number of domestic coronavirus cases increased. The Sensex ended 1,203 points lower at 28,265, while the Nifty fell 344 points to settle at 8,254.

Forex markets were also closed on Wednesday for the annual closing of banks. On Tuesday, the rupee had settled on a flat note at 75.60 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, Asian equities fell for a second session on Thursday, after a dire warning about the US coronavirus death toll had investors looking to the safety of dollars and bonds and bracing for more bad news from US jobless figures. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2 percent.