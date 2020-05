Domestic stock, bond, commodity and forex markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Maharashtra Day. Financial markets will resume trading on Monday, May 4.

On Thursday, Indian shares jumped more than 3 percent, witnessing their best month in nearly 11 years, as sentiment improved on promising early results from a COVID-19 drug trial. The Sensex ended 997 points higher at 33,717, while the Nifty50 settled 306 points higher at 9,860.

Both indices saw their fourth straight session of gains in a holiday-shortened week, up around 7 percent each. The indices are also set to close the month nearly 20 percent higher, gains were last seen in May 2009, rebounding from a near 23 percent slump in March as the coronavirus hammered markets.

Tata Motors, UPL, ONGC, Vedanta and Hindalco were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Sun Pharma, HUL, Cipla, IndusInd Bank and ITC.

Except pharma, all other sectoral indices ended higher. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also rose over 1 percent each.