Indian markets closed today on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

Domestic stock, bond, commodity and forex markets will remain closed on Thursday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

On Friday, benchmark indices ended with strong gains with the Nifty settling above the 11,000-mark led by pharma, metal and consumer shares with auto and banks also supporting. The BSE Sensex ended 263 points higher, or 0.71 percent, to close Friday's trade at 37,332. The NSE Nifty50 also jumped 75 points, or 0.68 percent, to 11,023. The Nifty MidCap index outperformed rising 0.95 percent.

Globally, Wall Street stock futures weakened in early trade on Monday, setting a dour tone for Asian markets after tit-for-tat tariffs between the United States and China took effect, reinforcing investorsâ€™ gloomy expectations for global growth prospects.

The United States slapped 15% tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods on Sunday - including footwear, smartwatches and flat-panel televisions - while China imposed new duties on US crude, the latest escalation in a bruising trade war.