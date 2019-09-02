Market
Indian markets closed today on account of Ganesh Chaturthi
Updated : September 02, 2019 07:51 AM IST
Domestic stock, bond, commodity and forex markets will remain closed on Thursday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.
On Friday, benchmark indices ended with strong gains with the Nifty settling above the 11,000-mark led by pharma, metal and consumer shares.
Globally, Wall Street stock futures weakened in early trade on Monday, setting a dour tone for Asian markets.
