    Indian market logs second best returns among BRICS in FY23, but lags behind France
    By Yoosef K  May 30, 2023 3:15:54 PM IST (Published)

    At a time when heightened global uncertainties marred the performance of equity markets across the world, the Indian equity market exhibited resilience during the financial year.

    India may have reclaimed its spot as the fifth largest stock market in the world, but when it comes to the returns generated during the last financial year, the country ranks second after South Africa among the BRICS group of emerging markets. Yet, India’s gain of 0.7 percent during the year outpaces the other three nations — Brazil, Russia and China.

    European markets — France and Germany yielded the best returns in FY23 with gains of 9.9 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively, showed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) annual report for FY23. While South African equities surged 2.9 percent in FY23, the UK and Japan saw their indices rising up to 1.5 percent.
    Earlier this week, the Indian market recouped its fifth spot from France, after losing that status to the European nation in January. While China occupies the second spot with $10.2 trillion, Japan and Hong Kong are placed third and fourth with over $5 trillion market cap, Bloomberg data showed.
