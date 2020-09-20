Market Indian market 'attractive' proposition for FPIs; net investment at Rs 3,944 crore in September so far Updated : September 20, 2020 02:02 PM IST Prior to this month, FPIs remained net buyers for three consecutive months. Overseas investors bought equities worth a net Rs 1,766 crore and put in Rs 2,178 crore in the debt segment between September 1 and 18. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.