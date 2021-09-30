Indian market a little overextended; positive on financial space: William O’Neil

Dean Kim, head-global research products at William O’Neil + Co, on Thursday, said that the Indian market is a bit overextended right now.

“Obviously the market is a bit extended and some of the liquid stocks in India, basically 67 percent of them are trading above the 50-day moving average (DMA). However, compared to a month ago, it was 69 percent. So there has been a slight slip in the number of stocks trading above the key moving average and 83 percent of these liquid stocks are trading above the 200-DMA. So, we are seeing a bit of a correction on that front but a lot of the stocks are ready for a breakout,” Kim said, in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

“Our approach is very stock-specific but the banks or the financial sector is looking good right now. So, banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank are looking good; Kotak Mahindra Bank is now ready for a breakout, it’s getting above resistance. IndusInd Bank, Power Finance and Can Fin Homes – these are all financial stocks that are setting up and ready for a breakout,” he said.

However, Kim mentioned that the Indian auto stocks are not quite ready for a breakout.

On US markets, he said, “Bond yield has been rising and the question is – is this a result of the improvements in the economy and therefore the bond market is pricing from the overall positive sentiment or is it coming from the rising inflation trend that we are seeing and the bond markets are perhaps pricing that in.”

