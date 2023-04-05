Indian IT stocks are relatively insulated but the US dollar level could be a risk: Demeter Advisors

The Indian information technology (IT) sector appears to be relatively stable, but there are still risks that investors should be aware of. Market analysts however believe that there are reasons to be optimistic about its long-term prospects. The sector has been a crucial driver of growth in India's economy, and any sudden downturn could have significant consequences.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ashwini Agarwal, Founder and Partner of Demeter Advisors said that the Indian IT sector is relatively well-insulated from sudden market shocks in the United States.

He said, “IT services in India are well-insulated in terms of sudden kneejerk reaction on demand from their customers because a lot of the Indian IT services provide maintenance services.”

According to him, IT companies should be able to grow in high single-digits and maintain their margins. This is an encouraging sign for investors, as it suggests that the industry is stable and capable of sustaining long-term growth.

However, Agarwal said the US dollar could pose a bigger risk to IT companies. Given the high reliance on exports in the IT sector, any sudden fluctuations in the value of the US dollar could have a significant impact on the industry's profitability.

“The Fed’s desire to raise rates is as much about inflation and cooling down the jobs market as well as protecting the US dollar and the US dollar coming under pressure could be a bigger risk for the IT services companies than we can envisage right now and that is the risk, which the market is also worried about,” he added.

