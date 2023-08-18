Indian Hume Pipe surges nearly 9% on bagging order worth Rs 639 crore from Odisha

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd shares surged nearly nine percent in intraday trade on Friday after the company announced receiving a letter of award (LoA) for a project worth Rs 639.16 crore in Odisha.

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Friday, August 18, the company said that it has received an order from Rural Water Supply & Sanitation, Odisha, for the execution of Rural Piped Water Supply Project, which pertains to a total of six blocks in the Puri district of the state.

The project details also include five years of operation and maintenance work on the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract.

The project is set to be completed within a period of two years, the company informed the bourses.

The agreement is yet to be signed and shall be done in due course. The company has also announced that none of its promoter or promoter group companies has any interest in the entity that has awarded the work order to Indian Hume Pipe.

For the quarter ended on June 30, 2023, Indian Hume Pipe Company reported a net profit of Rs 8.51 crore, falling largely by 58.9 percent on a year-on-year basis from Rs 20.67 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Its net sales reduced by 3.65 percent to Rs 347 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 360.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Further, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 31.7 crore in the June quarter declined by 29.66 percent on a YoY basis.

Shares of Indian Hume Pipe Company were trading 5.65 percent higher at Rs 287.15 per piece on BSE at 2:25 PM.