India's top fund managers highlight the biggest market risks for the next six months

While most fund managers see some short-term consolidation, they are mostly united in saying the Nifty will trade above the 18,000 mark over the next 12 months.

A CNBC-TV18 poll of India's top fund managers expects a recession in the US and the increase in interest rates from the US Federal Reserve to be the most significant risks for Indian equities. Twenty-six per cent of the fund managers polled highlighted these two factors as the biggest risk.

Other risk factors highlighted were — a rising US Dollar (17.4 percent), inflation (13 percent), commodity prices, earnings slowdown, and overcompensation of earlier policy (4.3 percent each).

Indian equities have been fairly resilient in 2022 despite a number of global headwinds including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, surging crude prices, and inflation in the US persisting at a four-decade high, causing the US Federal Reserve to embark on an aggressive rate-hike cycle.

The NSE Nifty 50 index is down around 1.5 percent so far for the year, compared to a drop of over 20 percent on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index.

When asked about the sectors where they would put money to work at current levels, financials was the top choice, followed by manufacturing (including defence), and autos.

The Nifty Bank index has outperformed the benchmark indices this year and is up 8 percent so far. The index also hit a new lifetime high of 41,840 last month before correcting. Defence stocks have also been in the vogue this year. Stocks like Hindustan Aeronautics , Bharat Dynamics, and Mazagon Dock have more than doubled in value so far this year.

Other sectoral preferences among fund managers included consumer staples, healthcare, technology, and cement.

Majority of the fund managers also believe that earnings growth in the next financial year, is likely to be in the early-double digits. The other fraction also expects the figure to be in the high-single digits or hit 10 percent in the next financial year.

The Nifty has its all-time high at 18,604. It scaled the 18,000 mark last month for the first time since March this year but could not sustain those levels. The street is divided on where the index would stand six months later.

A section of the fund managers expect the index to consolidate in a 2,000 point range of 15,000 (near its June low) and 17,000, while some believe that the index would trade between 17,000 to 18,000. Only a quarter of the fund managers surveyed believe that the index would cross the 18,000 mark and trade near its all-time high within the next six months.

However, over a 12 month period, nearly 80 percent of the fund managers expect the Nifty 50 index to reclaim the 18,000 levels. Only a small fraction see them at levels of 18,000 and lower.