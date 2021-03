The Indian equity markets, rupee markets as well as commodity markets will remain closed on March 29 on account of Holi.

On March 26, the BSE Sensex gained 568.38 points, or 1.17 percent, to close at 49,008.50 and the Nifty ending 182.40 points, or 1.27 percent, higher at 14,507.30.

On March 26, the previous trading session, Indian shares rebounded from near two-month lows to settle over 1 percent higher driven by gains in beaten-down bank and metal stocks. Also boosting sentiment, Asian shares rebounded on optimism about a global economic recovery. The Sensex ended 568 points higher at 49,008 while the Nifty rose 182 points to settle at 14,507.

Meanwhile, Asian shares inched higher and the U.S. held near multi-month peaks on Monday as the chance of yet more trillions in U.S. fiscal spending underpinned the outlook for global growth.

Optimism about the U.S. economy helped Wall Street rally late Friday, while by Sunday some 143 million vaccinations had been given to almost 94 million people.

President Joe Biden is expected to put some detail on his infrastructure spending plans on Wednesday, while payrolls on Friday are forecast to rise 630,000 amid chatter it could be a million or more.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.1 percent, with activity restrained by the approach of quarter end.