#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Economy

Indian economy will pick up pace and outshine peers in 2020, says Karvy

Updated : November 19, 2019 08:35 AM IST

Karvy said that the US and China are expected to reach a trade truce in the near future, which would result in a positive trigger for the global economy.
Furthermore, slower economic growth and low inflation scenario have forced the Central Banks across the globe to go for monetary easing, which indicates further interest rate cuts in times to come, it said.
Indian economy will pick up pace and outshine peers in 2020, says Karvy
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV