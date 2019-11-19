Indian economy will pick up pace and outshine peers in 2020, says Karvy

The Indian economy will pick up the pace and outshine its peers in 2020, Karvy, a financial services company, said in its latest report. According to the firm, a pickup in economic activities and higher GDP growth, coupled with a lower base, will help the market improve next year.

Elaborating on what would trigger the recovery and pickup in growth, the financial services company said that the slowdown in global markets, including India, was due to the effects of US-China trade war, which began after US President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on China for alleged unfair trade practices in July 2018. "This was enough for the emerging/developing markets to react immediately," noted the firm.

Karvy added that the US and China are expected to reach a trade truce in the near future, which would result in a positive trigger for the global economy. The brokerage pointed out that the World Bank has projected global growth at 2.6 percent in 2019.

Furthermore, slower economic growth and low inflation scenario have forced the Central Banks across the globe to go for monetary easing, which indicates further interest rate cuts in times to come, it said.

“The transmission of RBI cuts, restoration of public sector banks and providing the financial sufficiency for the manufacturing sector would assure cyclical recovery in FY21. The drop in oil prices, low bond yields, and benign inflation will act as tailwinds for the domestic economy. Expect RBI to undertake further rate cuts of 25-50 bps in FY20 to push the decelerating GDP towards the 7 percent-plus mark,” said the report.