Indian economy will pick up pace and outshine peers in 2020, says Karvy
Updated : November 19, 2019 08:35 AM IST
Karvy said that the US and China are expected to reach a trade truce in the near future, which would result in a positive trigger for the global economy.
Furthermore, slower economic growth and low inflation scenario have forced the Central Banks across the globe to go for monetary easing, which indicates further interest rate cuts in times to come, it said.
