IndiaMART InterMESH also announced its fourth quarter results today. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 56 crore for the March quarter, down marginally from Rs 57 crore in the year-ago period
Shares of IndiaMART InterMESH jumped 2.72 percent to trade at Rs 5,391.20 in Friday's noon deals after the company announced a bonus issue of equity shares to investors in the proportion of 1:1.
"The board recommended issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company in the proportion of 1 (one) equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up for every 1 (one) existing equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up held as on the record date, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing AGM," the company said in a regulatory filing.
For every one share held, the company will be giving out one bonus share issue to the eligible shareholders.