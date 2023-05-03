IndiaMART InterMESH shares: Analysts see high growth potential after stock gains 30% YTD

The management of IndiaMART InterMESH is confident of gaining medium-term demand momentum and expects improvement on the margin front as well

Given the company's strong growth potential backed by a robust product profile with leading market share and superior execution capabilities, most analysts have raised their price targets for IndiaMART InterMESH

The stock was trading 1.03 percent higher at Rs 5,688.90 apiece in Wednesday's deals, after the company posted its March quarter (Q4FY23) results on April 28. The stock has gained nearly 8 percent in the last one week and 32 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Indiamart reported revenue of Rs 269 crore in Q4FY23, up 7 percent quarter-on-quarter and 33 percent year-on-year. The company's operating profit came in at Rs 70 crore, reporting a de-growth of 6 percent on a QoQ basis because of higher employee costs during the quarter.

Its operating margins declined 300 basis points to 25 percent, largely led by higher employee expenses. Its net profit for Q4FY23 stood at Rs 56 crore, registering a de-growth of 50 percent QoQ.

Operating margins to improve

Employee cost will likely moderate going ahead which will help the company in improving its operating margins profile. The outlook on revenue growth momentum still remains strong.

The management is confident of gaining medium-term demand momentum and expects improvement on the margin front as well. The stock has sustained market share gain with more than 2 lakh suppliers.

According to IIFL Securities, the management expects to continue to add over 8,000 paying subscribers in each quarter in FY24; margins to trend higher as operating leverage kicks in.

Brokerages maintain 'positive' stance on stock

From a long-term perspective, brokerage Axis Securities believes Indiamart is well-placed for encouraging growth in light of the multiple long-term contracts it has procured from the world’s leading brands. Richer revenue visibility also gives us further confidence in its business growth moving forward.

HDFC Securities maintains a 'positive' stance on the stock based on better growth visibility led by strong collections; lower churn across client buckets; margin expansion possibility; and an increase in realisation led by platinum clients.

Meanwhile, Anand Rathi has retained its 'Buy' rating, with a new 12-month target price of Rs 6,200 from Rs 5,500 earlier based on discounted cash flow or DCF, an implied Price–earnings of 45 times FY25 EPS or earnings per share, given deferred revenue growth; strong cash collections, subscriber additions and healthy, Rs 2,330 crore cash reserves.

Nuvama said that IndiaMart has delivered strong growth and even stronger collections. Rich cash balance of Rs 2,340 crore and free cash flow generation capabilities lend comfort. The brokerage believes that margin has bottomed out and would increase from beginning of FY24. It has retained ‘Buy/So’ with a revised target price of Rs 6,220 based on a P/E of 40 times Q4FY25.