IndiaMART InterMESH shares: Analysts see high growth potential after stock gains 30% YTD

3 Min(s) Read
The management of IndiaMART InterMESH is confident of gaining medium-term demand momentum and expects improvement on the margin front as well
Given the company's strong growth potential backed by a robust product profile with leading market share and superior execution capabilities, most analysts have raised their price targets for IndiaMART InterMESH.
The stock was trading 1.03 percent higher at Rs 5,688.90 apiece in Wednesday's deals, after the company posted its March quarter (Q4FY23) results on April 28. The stock has gained nearly 8 percent in the last one week and 32 percent on a year-to-date basis.
Indiamart reported revenue of Rs 269 crore in Q4FY23, up 7 percent quarter-on-quarter and 33 percent year-on-year. The company's operating profit came in at Rs 70 crore, reporting a de-growth of 6 percent on a QoQ basis because of higher employee costs during the quarter.