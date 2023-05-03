English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsIndiaMART InterMESH shares: Analysts see high growth potential after stock gains 30% YTD

IndiaMART InterMESH shares: Analysts see high growth potential after stock gains 30% YTD

IndiaMART InterMESH shares: Analysts see high growth potential after stock gains 30% YTD
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  May 3, 2023 3:23:46 PM IST (Published)

The management of IndiaMART InterMESH is confident of gaining medium-term demand momentum and expects improvement on the margin front as well

Given the company's strong growth potential backed by a robust product profile with leading market share and superior execution capabilities, most analysts have raised their price targets for IndiaMART InterMESH.

Recommended Articles

View All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


The stock was trading 1.03 percent higher at Rs 5,688.90 apiece in Wednesday's deals, after the company posted its March quarter (Q4FY23) results on April 28. The stock has gained nearly 8 percent in the last one week and 32 percent on a year-to-date basis.
Indiamart reported revenue of Rs 269 crore in Q4FY23, up 7 percent quarter-on-quarter and 33 percent year-on-year. The company's operating profit came in at Rs 70 crore, reporting a de-growth of 6 percent on a QoQ basis because of higher employee costs during the quarter.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X