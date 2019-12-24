#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

IndiaMART doubled investor wealth in just 6 months since listing. Did you subscribe?

Updated : December 24, 2019 12:27 PM IST

The company, which listed on bourses in July this year, has doubled investor wealth since then.
In just six months, the stock has risen as much as 120 percent from its issue price of Rs 973 per share to Rs 2,143 currently.
The IPO of the company was carried out from June 24 to June 26 in a price band of Rs 970-973 per share.
IndiaMART doubled investor wealth in just 6 months since listing. Did you subscribe?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

European entities showing interest in YES Bank, may invest $1 billion

European entities showing interest in YES Bank, may invest $1 billion

KEC International shares rise on winning orders worth Rs 1,500 crore

KEC International shares rise on winning orders worth Rs 1,500 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV