Indiabulls Real Estate shares crash 20% as merger of Nam Estates and Embassy One into co faces delay
By Parakh Sinha   | Meghna Sen  May 9, 2023 2:46:23 PM IST (Updated)

The stock was trading 17.28 percent lower at Rs 57.21 apiece on the BSE. The shares fell 20.68 percent in the last one week, while on a year-to-date-basis, it was down 33 percent.

Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate plunged nearly 20 percent in Tuesday's trade after the company announced that the merger of Nam Estates Private Limited and Embassy One into the company has been withheld by the Chandigarh Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The stock was trading 17.28 percent lower at Rs 57.21 apiece on the BSE during noon deals. The shares fell 20.68 percent in the last one week, while on a year-to-date-basis, it was down 33 percent.
