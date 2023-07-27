Indiabulls Housing, Manappuram, Coromandel, Dabur among the top stocks to buy today, says analyst

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these stock recommendations for Thursday’s trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Indiabulls Housing Finance. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 122 for an upside target of Rs 132. Shares have gained more than 10 percent in the last month.

Manappuram Finance is another buy call recommendation from Thakkar. He advises a stop loss of Rs 132 and a price target of Rs 142. The stock is up more than 7 percent over the last month.

Coromandel Fertilisers is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 1,020 and a stop loss of Rs 979. The stock has gained more than 7 percent in the last month.

Lastly, he recommends to buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 569 for a target of Rs 590. Shares are up more than 1 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Lupin as it had a big massive rally like many other pharma stocks. It has been into consolidation for the last few days. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 920. Shares have gained more than 7 percent over the last month.

Aditya Birla Capital is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. The stock seems to be getting ready for a big upmove. The stock has remained flat over the last one month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan also has a buy call on Cipla. One can enter this stock at Rs 1,060. Rs 1,045 should be the stop loss with a price target of Rs 1,100 on the upside. the stock has gained more than 14 percent over the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,890 and a target of Rs 1,960. Shares are up more than 7 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.