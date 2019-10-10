Indiabulls Housing, Lakshmi Vilas Bank tumble after RBI rejects their merger
Updated : October 10, 2019 09:46 AM IST
Shares of Indiabulls Housing and Lakhsmi Vilas Bank were under pressure on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected their proposed merger.
Indiabulls Housing fell as much as 8.2 percent to Rs 220.45 per share on the BSE, while Lakshmi Vilas Bank hit its 5 percent lower circuit at Rs 25.65.
On May 7, Lakshmi Vilas Bank had sought voluntary amalgamation with Indiabulls Housing and Indiabulls Commercial Credit.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more