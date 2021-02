Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has made a bold prediction about Nifty50, stating that it could touch 90,000-1,00,000 levels by the year 2030 — a 580 per cent rise from now.

In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, he said, “India is going to surprise on the upside. I can’t tell you the depth or direction as it depends on so many factors. India is on a roll and the stock market will be on a roll.”

Back in 2014, Jhunjhunwala, who is referred to as 'India’s Warren Buffet', had shown a similar optimistic outlook, predicting Nifty would cross 1,25,000 points by 2030. To that, he said, "I won't rule it out but I think I was too optimistic. People are underestimating the kind of change that is taking place in India."

He added that the ratio of corporate profits to GDP is at its lowest ever. "Exposure to equities in India, a country with savings of $550 billion is only 5 percent of the wealth… We had a series of reforms in the last five years in terms of Goods and Services Tax, RERA, Jan Dhan Yojana… We have the least leverage corporate sector in history. And we have had the credit cycle problem. Nowhere in the world has the credit cycle problem occurred. It takes at least 10 years for the next one after the last one peaks,” he said and added, "We have a rejuvenated and a resurgent India".

"The government is going to do what it has to do in terms of policies and at the same time, use the money for corporate disbursement and social justice, so I am extremely bullish on India," Jhunjhunwala asserted.

Optimism around the Union Budget announced by the Narendra Modi government on February 1 led to a 9 percent week-on-week rally in the market with Sensex touching the 52,000-mark for the first time. Nifty, on the other hand, claimed 15,000 levels.

"The prolonged period of growth has either come from colonialism or skill and democracies. I think Indians are essentially skilled people and growth is a process. Everything in India is bottoms up and not tops down," he said and shared that things will get better with time. He also predicted a double-digit growth for a prolonged period.

"Very good corporate governance" and a "good mutual fund industry" will help keep India on the path on growth at a "very high rate", Jhunjhunwala suggested.

Bets on Tata EVs

Meanwhile, the Big Bull of Dalal Street opined that Tata Motors will be the biggest player in India's electric vehicle (EV) market. "I am a large shareholder of Tata Motors. I am playing the EV story through Tata Motors," he said.

Speaking about large companies with manufacturing and investment capabilities, distribution channels, production experience and ability to design good cars will be ahead in the EV race, he explained, "It’s going to be the Mercedes, the Volkswagens and the Tata Motors, who are going to be the real winners."

Another factor that car makers need to consider is Indian road conditions while designing the vehicles, he said. "India is a ‘cost-conscious’ market where EV usage will mostly depend on the kind of incentives that the government offers. Infrastructure, such as charging stations, must be built for widespread acceptance of EVs," he said.

While Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra sell EVs in country, there are reports of US carmaker Tesla planning to launch an electric car manufacturing unit in south India.

According to a Reuters report last year, India, in its efforts to boost the use of EVs, plans to offer $4.6 billion incentives to companies setting up advanced battery manufacturing facilities. The government had earlier approved a scheme to provide subsidy on the sale of electric and hybrid vehicles.

No to Bitcoin