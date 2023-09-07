Even as there is increased interest in renewable energy generation and added thrust and transition on and into clean energy sources in India, experts with deep insights in Indian economy say that traditional power generation methods will continue to dominate for at least the next two decades.

Sandeep Bhatia, Head of Equity and Country Head, India, at Macquarie Group, believes that thermal power will remain a cornerstone of India's energy landscape for the foreseeable future.

Sharing his insights on various aspects of India's economy and the financial sector in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Bhatia said that despite the growing interest in renewable energy sources, the demand for power in India is growing rapidly , and thermal power is expected to play a crucial role in meeting this demand. As a result, the thermal power sector is poised for expansion, creating investment opportunities.

“For the next 10 years, for a country like India, we have no option but to rely on thermal power and to that extent that sector definitely will see volume growth and expansion,” he said.

Contrary to some predictions of a rapid transition to clean energy sources, Bhatia suggested that traditional power generation methods will continue to dominate for at least the next two decades.

“I think the old-fashioned power is definitely there for the next 10 years if not 20 years,” he added.

Bhatia also pointed out that the banking sector in India has displayed commendable performance in terms of financial numbers. This performance is indicative of the sector's resilience and ability to adapt to changing economic conditions.

“Banks have given their best performance in terms of numbers. One can continue to remain invested,” he said.

The Information Technology (IT) sector in India has been a significant contributor to the country's economic growth. Bhatia advised investors to keep a close watch on large-cap IT companies, as they continue to play a pivotal role in the global technology landscape. These companies are expected to benefit from increasing digitisation and technology adoption worldwide.

“The real beaten down pack which people should look at is the IT sector and there are good quality names which have not performed. It is time to look at some of these underperforming sectors and names - largecap IT names,” he mentioned.

India's manufacturing, construction, and services sectors are all performing well, according to Bhatia. This broad-based growth is a positive sign for the overall economic health of the country. It suggests that various segments of the Indian economy are contributing to its development.

Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) are regaining favor among investors . Bhatia noted that after a period of relative obscurity, PSUs are making a comeback in the Indian market. This resurgence may be driven by their strategic importance and the government's focus on revitalising these entities.

In the energy sector, Bhatia highlighted, there is a dominant role played by public sector undertakings (PSUs). These state-owned enterprises continue to be major players in India's energy production and distribution, which underscores the significance of government involvement in the energy industry.

Bhatia expressed optimism about the energy sector's valuations, suggesting that populist measures are unlikely to negatively impact them.

