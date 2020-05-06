India was the best performing market among key global indices in April with 15% gain

After being battered continuously for the first three months of 2020, Nifty recuperated and staged an impressive comeback, gaining 15 percent in April, its highest monthly rise since May 2009. Nifty's climb made India the best-performing market in April 2020 among all key global indices, said a report by Motilal Oswal.

Taiwan and US markets were a close second, up 13 percent each, while Korean markets added 11 percent in April, the report added. Among other global indices, Brazil rose 10 percent, MSCI Emerging Market (MSCI EM) index gained 9 percent, Japan was up 7 percent, and Russia advanced 6 percent.

The UK, China, and Indonesian markets also jumped over 4 percent each in April, according to the report.

The rise in Indian markets came on the back of improvements in the performance of global markets, some encouraging developments in fighting COVID-19, significant moderation in FII selling, and gains in a some sectors.

Over the last 12 months, MSCI EM (down 14 percent) has performed in line with MSCI India (down 15 percent). However, over the last 10 years, MSCI India has outperformed MSCI EM by 68 percent, the report noted.

Further, the report added that India’s share in world market cap stands at 2.2 percent – below its historical average of 2.5 percent. Over the last 12 months, the world market cap has decreased 5.9 percent ($4.7 trillion) while India’s market cap is down 22 percent.

Back home, all sectors closed higher in April with healthcare, autos, oil, and metals emerging as top performers, up between 18 percent and 26 percent.

On the Nifty index, Cipla (up 39 percent), Vedanta (up 38 percent), Hindalco (up 36 percent), Hero Moto (up 36 percent) and IndusInd Bank (up 33 percent) were the top performers in April. Meanwhile, HUL, Tech Mahindra, SBI, and Wipro were the only laggards.