India was the best performing market among key global indices in April with 15% gain

Updated : May 06, 2020 02:50 PM IST

Nifty gained 15 percent in April, its highest monthly rise since May 2009.
Nifty's climb made India the best-performing market in April 2020 among all key global indices, said a report by Motilal Oswal.
Taiwan and US markets were a close second, up 13 percent each, while Korean markets added 11 percent in April
