The India VIX (Volatility Index in short) surged 12 percent to 25, indicating nervousness among market players. The VIX is a measure of the expected volatility in the stock markets. It is also seen as an index that reflects the level of fear among market participants.

Despite the surge, the VIX reading is nowhere near the highs seen in 2020. In fact, the index had climbed to 26 in the week preceding the Union Budget, when the market had sold off.

Last year in March when the Sensex and Nifty had crashed to multi-year lows, the VIX had surged as high as 86.

The highest India VIX has hit was during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, where it climbed to 92.53 on November 14, 2008.

During periods of calm, the VIX hovers between 15-17 and goes as low as 12-13 during periods of extreme comfort in the market.

However, ahead of big events and during periods of turbulence, the India VIX just like the US counterpart CBOE VIX is known to see sharp swings.

Traders track this index closely, to figure out the level of fear in the system and that is a key consideration for traders who write options contract on the index and specific stocks. Options writers seek a high premium during times of high VIX as the market is expected to be volatile. Remember, options writers are obliged to honour the contract if the buyer of that contract chooses to exercise it.

Typically, professional traders write options contracts when the VIX is high because they can command a steep premium. Of course, the risks too are high in a volatile environment. Conversely, they choose to buy options when the market is not volatile because they get to buy options cheaply. So they get a shot at outsized returns, if the market moves in the favour, for a small price. Once again, in a stable market, it is usually the options writers who win most of the time as the prices stay within a range.