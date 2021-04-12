India VIX jumps 15% as markets turn jittery over coronavirus lockdown worries Updated : April 12, 2021 12:18 PM IST The India VIX (Volatility Index) surged over 15 percent to 23 on Monday, indicating nervousness among investors, following a nearly 3 percent fall in benchmark indices amid broad-based sell-off VIX is meant to indicate investors’ perception of the annual market volatility over the next 30 calendar days. The Sensex fell nearly 1,500 points in intra-day deals while the Nifty50 index was trading below 14,500, down over 2.5 percent each. Published : April 12, 2021 12:18 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply