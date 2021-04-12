  • SENSEX
India VIX jumps 15% as markets turn jittery over coronavirus lockdown worries

Updated : April 12, 2021 12:18 PM IST

The India VIX (Volatility Index) surged over 15 percent to 23 on Monday, indicating nervousness among investors, following a nearly 3 percent fall in benchmark indices amid broad-based sell-off
VIX is meant to indicate investors’ perception of the annual market volatility over the next 30 calendar days.
The Sensex fell nearly 1,500 points in intra-day deals while the Nifty50 index was trading below 14,500, down over 2.5 percent each.
Published : April 12, 2021 12:18 PM IST

