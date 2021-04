India underperformed world markets in 2021, here’s a look at how things are set up globally

India has underperformed the world markets in the last one year. India has risen 3.5 percent as compared to a 6.5 percent rise in Dow Jones and a 4 percent gain in S&P500. European markets have also risen up to 7 percent in this period. However, China's Shanghai index has underperformed India in 2021.

India has also underperformed the rest of the world from 2021 highs. But how are some of the important markers of the so-called 'Global Reflation Trade' panning out right now?

CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair is here with a quick look at some of the most tracked and most important charts in the world and how are things set-up globally?