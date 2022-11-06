FPIs net purchase Indian shares worth nearly Rs 15,000 crore in seven days — longest buying spree in 3 months

By Sandeep Singh

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to make a comeback on Dalal Street, having net purchased Indian shares worth Rs 14,725.9 crore in seven straight sessions — their longest buying spree since mid-August, according to provisional exchange data. In value terms as well, it is their heaviest consecutive buying streak since August 17, when they made net purchases of Rs 21,249.7 crore in 13 days.

The persistent buying by foreign institutional investors in the Indian capital market comes at a time when many experts are optimistic that headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 will scale new highs in the near term, surpassing their lifetime highs of October 2021.

FPI inflows were one of the main reasons behind a near one-sided rally on Dalal Street that ended in October 2021 that lasted 18-odd months. As of November 4, both main gauges are around one percent shy of their peaks.

