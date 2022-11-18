Infosys and TCS help Nifty50 test 18,400 amid choppy trade — rupee inches higher vs dollar

The Sensex and the Nifty50 managed mild gains in early deals on Friday led by IT stocks, though auto and oil & gas shares limited the upside.

Indian equity benchmarks managed to rise on Friday amid mixed moves across other major markets around the globe as concerns persisted about the impact of steep hikes in benchmark interest rates on economic growth. Buying interest in IT shares pushed the headline indices higher though selling pressure in auto, healthcare and select financial shares played spoilsport.

The Sensex rose as much as 179.3 points to touch 61,929.9 at the strongest level in the first few minutes of trade and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 18,394.6, up 50.7 points from its previous close — each rising 0.3 percent.

Volatility persisted as Dalal Street entered the last trading week of the current monthly derivative series.

Analysts expect some more of sideways moves before a clear breakout on either side.

"There are no major global or domestic triggers that can move the market decisively for now. Therefore, it is likely to meander around the current levels, with 18,400 Nifty is acting as resistance, a move above which necessitates some strong triggers. There is no trigger to push the market decisively into sharp correction territory either," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Overall market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls, as 1,499 stocks rose and 1,125 fell in early deals on BSE.

The rupee appreciated 0.1 percent to 81.57 against the US dollar.

Global markets

Equities in other major Asian markets made mixed moves, following weakness on Wall Street after a hawkish remark from a Fed official, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan trading 0.8 percent higher at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 edged up 0.2 percent, but China's Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2 percent.

S&P 500 futures were also down 0.2 percent. On Thursday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent, the Nasdaq Composite 0.4 percent and the Dow Jones finished flat.

