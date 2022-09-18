D-Street Week Ahead: Fed rate decision and foreign fund flows likely to influence market

Mini
In the absence of major domestic cues, the focus on Dalal Street this week will be on key central bank decisions, including a widely-expected 75-bps hike in the key rates by the Fed in its fight against red-hot inflation.
The week that was
The Nifty Bank — which has 12 major lenders in the country as its constituents, including SBI and HDFC Bank, however, managed to clock a fourth straight weekly gain.
A total of 35 stocks in the Nifty50 basket succumbed to negative territory for the week.
On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid, NTPC, Adani Ports and Maruti Suzuki were the top blue-chip gainers.
Foreign institutional investors took to net selling of Indian shares, after being on a buying spree for several weeks. Many experts fear FIIs may remain bearish on Dalal Street for the time being.
|Date
|US
|Europe
|Asia
|Sept 19
|Eurozone construction output data
|Hong Kong unemployment data
|Sept 20
|Housing data
|ECB President Christine Lagarde to speak
|Japan inflation data, China loan prime rate
|Sept 21
|Fed rate decision and economic projections, crude oil stockpiles data, home sales data,
|Sept 22
|Jobless claims data
|BoE rate decision, minutes of last BoE MPC meeting, France business confidence data, Eurozone consumer confidence data
|BoJ rate decision, Hong Kong inflation data
|Sept 23
|Fed Chair Jerome Powell to speak, manufacturing and services PMI data
|UK consumer confidence data; France, Germany and Eurozone manufacturing and services PMI data
|Japan manufacturing and services data, Hong Kong trade data