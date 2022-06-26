D-Street Week Ahead: F&O expiry, auto sales likely to influence market

A monthly expiry of futures & options (F&O) derivatives and data on auto sales will likely influence movements on Dalal Street this week. Besides, global cues will remain on investors' radar, with a key GDP reading from the world's largest economy, at a time when aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates continue to stoke fears over an economic slowdown.

Volatility may persist in the market ahead of the monthly F&O expiry due in the second half of the week, according to Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.

The week that was

Indian equity benchmarks logged weekly gains of almost three percent in the week ended June 24 — following two back-to-back weeks of losses — led by pockets such as auto, IT and consumer shares.

A total of 28 stocks in the Nifty50 basket saw weekly gains.

Asian Paints, HDFC, TCS, Divi's and Titan — rising between 5.6 percent and seven percent — were also among the top gainers.

It was the best week for the Nifty Auto index since February 2021, boosted by Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki, which climbed up almost 12 percent and nine percent respectively.

Broader markets also bled, reflecting the weakness in headline indices.

Index Weekly change (%) Nifty Midcap 100 2.2 Nifty Smallcap 100 1.7

The road ahead

"The pullback in the Indian market last week seems more like a relief rally than a full-fledged recovery. Global macros continue to remain challenging and may continue to act as a drag on Indian stocks," said Rahul Shah, Co-Head of Research at Equitymaster.

Technical view

Samco's Shah suggests traders to retain a neutral-to-slightly-bullish bias as long as the Nifty50 stays above immediate support at 15,200. " Immediate resistance is set at 15,900," she said.

Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week beginning June 27:

DOMESTIC CUES

The F&O expiry is due on June 30. Official data on eight core sectors — also known as infrastructure data — will also be released on the same day.

Auto manufacturers will start to report their sales numbers for June on Friday.

GLOBAL CUES

Date US Europe Asia June 27 Home sales France unemployment data June 28 ECB President Christine Lagarde due to speak June 29 GDP data, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and officialLoretta Mester to speak, crude oil stockpiles Germany inflation data June 30 Jobless date UK GDP data, Germany retail sales, France inflation data, ECB President to speak Japan retail sales and consumer confidence data July 1 Manufacturing PMI data Eurozone inflation data Japan unemployment data and inflation data

FII activity

Institutional fund flows will continue to be on investors' radar, with Dalal Street on track to finish a ninth straight fund of equity selling by foreign institutional investors.

FIIs net sold Indian shares worth Rs 11,511.8 crore last week, according to provisional exchange data. Domestic institutional investors, however, made net purchases of Rs 11,670.6 crore.

Corporate action