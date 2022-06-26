D-Street Week Ahead: F&O expiry, auto sales likely to influence market

Cross
An F&O expiry, auto sales and macroeconomic data will be in focus on Dalal Street this week. Globally, a slew of key data from major economies will be tracked closely amid fears of a slowdown.

A monthly expiry of futures & options (F&O) derivatives and data on auto sales will likely influence movements on Dalal Street this week. Besides, global cues will remain on investors' radar, with a key GDP reading from the world's largest economy, at a time when aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates continue to stoke fears over an economic slowdown.
Volatility may persist in the market ahead of the monthly F&O expiry due in the second half of the week, according to Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.
The week that was
Indian equity benchmarks logged weekly gains of almost three percent in the week ended June 24 — following two back-to-back weeks of losses — led by pockets such as auto, IT and consumer shares.
A total of 28 stocks in the Nifty50 basket saw weekly gains.
Asian Paints, HDFC, TCS, Divi's and Titan — rising between 5.6 percent and seven percent — were also among the top gainers.
It was the best week for the Nifty Auto index since February 2021, boosted by Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki, which climbed up almost 12 percent and nine percent respectively. 
Broader markets also bled, reflecting the weakness in headline indices.
IndexWeekly change (%)
Nifty Midcap 1002.2
Nifty Smallcap 1001.7
The road ahead
"The pullback in the Indian market last week seems more like a relief rally than a full-fledged recovery. Global macros continue to remain challenging and may continue to act as a drag on Indian stocks," said Rahul Shah, Co-Head of Research at Equitymaster.
Technical view
Samco's Shah suggests traders to retain a neutral-to-slightly-bullish bias as long as the Nifty50 stays above immediate support at 15,200. "Immediate resistance is set at 15,900," she said. 
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week beginning June 27:
DOMESTIC CUES
The F&O expiry is due on June 30. Official data on eight core sectors — also known as infrastructure data — will also be released on the same day.
Auto manufacturers will start to report their sales numbers for June on Friday.
GLOBAL CUES
DateUSEuropeAsia
June 27Home salesFrance unemployment data
June 28ECB President Christine Lagarde due to speak
June 29GDP data, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and officialLoretta Mester to speak, crude oil stockpilesGermany inflation data
June 30Jobless dateUK GDP data, Germany retail sales, France inflation data, ECB President to speakJapan retail sales and consumer confidence data
July 1Manufacturing PMI dataEurozone inflation dataJapan unemployment data and inflation data
FII activity
Institutional fund flows will continue to be on investors' radar, with Dalal Street on track to finish a ninth straight fund of equity selling by foreign institutional investors.
FIIs net sold Indian shares worth Rs 11,511.8 crore last week, according to provisional exchange data. Domestic institutional investors, however, made net purchases of Rs 11,670.6 crore.
Corporate action
CompanyEx datePurposeRecord date
Salasar Techno EngineeringJune 27Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1June 28
Tranway TechJune 27EGM-
Kachchh MineralsJune 28EGM-
SKF IndiaJune 28Dividend Rs 14.5June 29
WhirlpoolJune 28Final dividend Rs 5-
Sona BLW Precision ForgingsJune 29Final dividend Re 0.77June 30
Tata Steel Long ProductsJune 29Dividend Rs 12.5-
Vaibhav GlobalJune 29Final dividend Re 1.5-
A-1 AcidJune 30Final dividend Re 1.5-
Bajaj AutoJune 30Dividend Rs 140July 1
Bajaj FinservJune 30Dividend Rs 4July 1
Bajaj Holdings & InvestmentJune 30Final dividend Rs 25July 1
Bajaj FinanceJune 30Dividend Rs 20July 1
BioconJune 30Final dividend Re 0.5July 1
EKI Energy ServicesJune 30Bonus issue 3:1July 1
EscortsJune 30Dividend Rs 7-
Gandhi Special TubesJune 30Final dividend Rs 10July 1
Indian OilJune 30Bonus issue 1:2July 1
Larsen & Toubro InfotechJune 30Dividend Rs 30July 1
Maharashtra ScootersJune 30Final dividend Rs 80July 1
Nippon Life India Asset ManagementJune 30Final dividend Rs 7.5July 1
Nucleus Software ExportsJune 30Final dividend Rs 7-
Paisalo DigitalJune 30Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1July 1
PTL EnterprisesJune 30Dividend Rs 2July 1
Quest Capital MarketsJune 30Final dividend Rs 2.5-
Ratnamani Metals & TubesJune 30Bonus issue 1:2July 1
RaymondJune 30Final dividend Rs 3-
Suryaamba Spinning MillsJune 30Final dividend Re 1-
Swaraj EnginesJune 30Dividend Rs 80-
Syngene InternationalJune 30Final dividend Re 0.5July 1
Syngene InternationalJune 30Special dividend Re 0.5July 1
Welspun EnterprisesJune 30Final dividend Re 1.5-
Anant RajJuly 1Final dividend Re 0.12-
Geojit Financial ServicesJuly 1Final dividend Rs 3July 4
Jyothy LabsJuly 1Final dividend Rs 2.5-
L&T Finance HoldingsJuly 1Final dividend Re 0.5July 4
Matrimony.comJuly 1Share buybackJuly 4
Motilal Oswal Financial ServicesJuly 1Dividend Rs 3July 4
Siyaram Silk MillsJuly 1Final dividend Rs 3.2-
Swasti Vinayaka Art and Heritage CorporationJuly 1Bonus issue 5:4July 4
Tide Water OilJuly 1Final dividend Rs 15-
XPRO IndiaJuly 1Bonus issue 1:2July 4
