D-Street Week Ahead: F&O expiry, auto sales likely to influence market

A monthly expiry of futures & options (F&O) derivatives and data on auto sales will likely influence movements on Dalal Street this week. Besides, global cues will remain on investors' radar, with a key GDP reading from the world's largest economy, at a time when aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates continue to stoke fears over an economic slowdown.
Volatility may persist in the market ahead of the monthly F&O expiry due in the second half of the week, according to Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.
The week that was
Indian equity benchmarks logged weekly gains of almost three percent in the week ended June 24 — following two back-to-back weeks of losses — led by pockets such as auto, IT and consumer shares.
A total of 28 stocks in the Nifty50 basket saw weekly gains.
Asian Paints, HDFC, TCS, Divi's and Titan — rising between 5.6 percent and seven percent — were also among the top gainers.
It was the best week for the Nifty Auto index since February 2021, boosted by Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki, which climbed up almost 12 percent and nine percent respectively.
|Index
|Weekly change (%)
|Nifty Midcap 100
|2.2
|Nifty Smallcap 100
|1.7
The road ahead
"The pullback in the Indian market last week seems more like a relief rally than a full-fledged recovery. Global macros continue to remain challenging and may continue to act as a drag on Indian stocks," said Rahul Shah, Co-Head of Research at Equitymaster.
Technical view
Samco's Shah suggests traders to retain a neutral-to-slightly-bullish bias as long as the Nifty50 stays above immediate support at 15,200. "Immediate resistance is set at 15,900," she said.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week beginning June 27:
DOMESTIC CUES
The F&O expiry is due on June 30. Official data on eight core sectors — also known as infrastructure data — will also be released on the same day.
Auto manufacturers will start to report their sales numbers for June on Friday.
GLOBAL CUES
|Date
|US
|Europe
|Asia
|June 27
|Home sales
|France unemployment data
|June 28
|ECB President Christine Lagarde due to speak
|June 29
|GDP data, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and officialLoretta Mester to speak, crude oil stockpiles
|Germany inflation data
|June 30
|Jobless date
|UK GDP data, Germany retail sales, France inflation data, ECB President to speak
|Japan retail sales and consumer confidence data
|July 1
|Manufacturing PMI data
|Eurozone inflation data
|Japan unemployment data and inflation data
FII activity
Institutional fund flows will continue to be on investors' radar, with Dalal Street on track to finish a ninth straight fund of equity selling by foreign institutional investors.
FIIs net sold Indian shares worth Rs 11,511.8 crore last week, according to provisional exchange data. Domestic institutional investors, however, made net purchases of Rs 11,670.6 crore.
Corporate action
|Company
|Ex date
|Purpose
|Record date
|Salasar Techno Engineering
|June 27
|Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1
|June 28
|Tranway Tech
|June 27
|EGM
|-
|Kachchh Minerals
|June 28
|EGM
|-
|SKF India
|June 28
|Dividend Rs 14.5
|June 29
|Whirlpool
|June 28
|Final dividend Rs 5
|-
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|June 29
|Final dividend Re 0.77
|June 30
|Tata Steel Long Products
|June 29
|Dividend Rs 12.5
|-
|Vaibhav Global
|June 29
|Final dividend Re 1.5
|-
|A-1 Acid
|June 30
|Final dividend Re 1.5
|-
|Bajaj Auto
|June 30
|Dividend Rs 140
|July 1
|Bajaj Finserv
|June 30
|Dividend Rs 4
|July 1
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|June 30
|Final dividend Rs 25
|July 1
|Bajaj Finance
|June 30
|Dividend Rs 20
|July 1
|Biocon
|June 30
|Final dividend Re 0.5
|July 1
|EKI Energy Services
|June 30
|Bonus issue 3:1
|July 1
|Escorts
|June 30
|Dividend Rs 7
|-
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|June 30
|Final dividend Rs 10
|July 1
|Indian Oil
|June 30
|Bonus issue 1:2
|July 1
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech
|June 30
|Dividend Rs 30
|July 1
|Maharashtra Scooters
|June 30
|Final dividend Rs 80
|July 1
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|June 30
|Final dividend Rs 7.5
|July 1
|Nucleus Software Exports
|June 30
|Final dividend Rs 7
|-
|Paisalo Digital
|June 30
|Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1
|July 1
|PTL Enterprises
|June 30
|Dividend Rs 2
|July 1
|Quest Capital Markets
|June 30
|Final dividend Rs 2.5
|-
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|June 30
|Bonus issue 1:2
|July 1
|Raymond
|June 30
|Final dividend Rs 3
|-
|Suryaamba Spinning Mills
|June 30
|Final dividend Re 1
|-
|Swaraj Engines
|June 30
|Dividend Rs 80
|-
|Syngene International
|June 30
|Final dividend Re 0.5
|July 1
|Syngene International
|June 30
|Special dividend Re 0.5
|July 1
|Welspun Enterprises
|June 30
|Final dividend Re 1.5
|-
|Anant Raj
|July 1
|Final dividend Re 0.12
|-
|Geojit Financial Services
|July 1
|Final dividend Rs 3
|July 4
|Jyothy Labs
|July 1
|Final dividend Rs 2.5
|-
|L&T Finance Holdings
|July 1
|Final dividend Re 0.5
|July 4
|Matrimony.com
|July 1
|Share buyback
|July 4
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|July 1
|Dividend Rs 3
|July 4
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|July 1
|Final dividend Rs 3.2
|-
|Swasti Vinayaka Art and Heritage Corporation
|July 1
|Bonus issue 5:4
|July 4
|Tide Water Oil
|July 1
|Final dividend Rs 15
|-
|XPRO India
|July 1
|Bonus issue 1:2
|July 4