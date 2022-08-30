    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    FPIs emerge net buyers of Indian shares in a month for first time since Sept 2021

    FPIs emerge net buyers of Indian shares in a month for first time since Sept 2021

    FPIs emerge net buyers of Indian shares in a month for first time since Sept 2021
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Foreign institutional investors just emerged net buyers of Indian shares after a gap of 10 months, powering the recent gains on Dalal Street. FIIs finished August with net purchases of Rs 22,025.8 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

    Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) emerged net buyers of Indian equities in August 2022 — the first month of net inflows for Dalal Street since September 2021. Net purchases by FPIs stood at Rs 22,025.8 crore for the month, according to provisional exchange data.
    The market will remain shut on the last day of the month for Ganesh Chaturthi.
    Net sales by domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, stood at Rs 7,068.9 crore, according to the data. That marked the first month of DIIs' outflows for the Street after 16 months.
    The return of FPIs to Indian equities is reflected in more than three percent of surge in headline indices for the month.
    Many experts, however, have been skeptical about the sustenance of the trend of FPI buying given strength in the US dollar, which has held on to 20-year peaks for the past few weeks. Most of them have avoided calling it a firm reversal in the trend.
    FPI inflows were one of the primary reasons behind an 18-month-long, liquidity-driven rally in the Sensex and the Nifty50 that came to a halt in October 2021.
    On Tuesday, the Nifty crossed all six of its main simple moving averages in a bullish sign. 
    Yet, the benchmark is about five percent away from its all-time high, though having escaped the bear zone entered earlier this year.
    A stock or index is said to be in bear territory when it retreats at least 20 percent from its recent high.
    Catch highlights of the Aug 29 session with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    (Edited by : Sandeep Singh)

    FII inflow india stock market market rally nifty sensex

