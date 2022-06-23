TCS, Infosys and ICICI Bank help Sensex and Nifty50 resume pullback after a day's pause

Indian equity benchmarks managed to finish a volatile session in the green on Thursday amid gains across most sectors, though the mood globally remained cautious following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remark that the US central bank is "strongly committed" to fighting inflation.

Both headline indices held on to two-thirds of the day's gains at the end of the day. The 30-scrip Sensex index gyrated within a range of almost 900 points around the flatline during the session.

The broader Nifty50 benchmark moved in a broad range of 15,350-15,650 in intraday trade.

"The domestic market is showcasing potency to sustain the momentum in the short to medium term. A major part of the current uncertainties, led by a slowing economy and a hawkish monetary policy, have been factored in," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

A total of 45 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished the day above the flatline.

TCS, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys and Bharti Airtel contributed more than 300 points to the gain in the 30-scrip index.

The likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp led the gain in the auto basket, amid easing raw material prices and hopes of improving demand. The Nifty Auto clocked its best single-day jump of the year.

IT stocks moved higher as investors awaited Accenture's quarterly earnings due later in the day.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls, as 1,426 stocks rose and 629 fell on NSE.

Prime Securities MD N Jayakumar is of the view that it is an opportune time to invest in the market.

"Broadly, the bottom may have been made in the 15,000-15,200 rang... That is a good base to start accumulating and building portfolios. To the extent you have marginal cash, you should be deploying it," he said.

Global markets

European markets began Thursday's session in the red, following a mixed trend across Asia, after a survey on Eurozone business activity stoke fears of a sharp economic downturn. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.5 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Wall Street.