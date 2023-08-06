homemarket NewsIndia Shelter Finance files draft papers with SEBI for Rs 1,800 crore public issue

India Shelter Finance files draft papers with SEBI for Rs 1,800 crore public issue

2 Min Read

By Asmita Pant  Aug 6, 2023 2:52:14 PM IST (Updated)

India Shelter Finance IPO will be a combination of fresh issue of Rs 1,000 crore and OFS worth Rs 800 crore.

The India Shelter Finance has filed draft papers with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 1,800 crore by the means of initial public offering.
CNBC-TV18 reported that India Shelter Filing was filing an IPO DRHP on August 4.
#CNBCTV18Exclusive | Westbridge backed India Shelter Finance likely to file IPO DRHP with #SEBI. India Shelter Finance likely to raise around ₹1,800-2,000 cr via IPO, likely to be a combination of fresh issue & OFS: Sources to @YashJain88

Here's more pic.twitter.com/M25lEBNB4i

The issue will be a combination of fresh issue of Rs 1,000 crore and OFS worth Rs 800 crore being sold by investors including Madison, Nexus Ventures, Catalyst Trusteeship, and MIO Starrock.
The promoters WestBridge Crossover Fund LLC holds 24 percent stake in the company, while Aravali Investment Holdings has 31.4 percent stake. Nexus Ventures III Ltd holds 22 percent shareholding, Nexus Opportunity Fund II 6.4 percent, Catalyst Trusteeship 5.3 percent, MIO Starrock 4.9 percent, and Madison India Opportunities IV 1.4 percent.
ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, and Ambit will be the merchant bankers for the issue.
The Gurugram-based company will use the fresh issue proceeds from the public issue for future capital requirements towards onward lending, and general corporate purposes, while the offer for sale money will go to selling shareholders.
First Published: Aug 6, 2023 2:39 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

IPO

Recommended Articles

View All

Zoomed Out | Revival of India's real estate sector —here's why it needs an urgent rate cut

Aug 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Understanding gender lens investing and how it promotes gender equality

Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time

Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Fear lingers despite restored law and order: A first-person account from Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram

Aug 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read