India Shelter Finance files draft papers with SEBI for Rs 1,800 crore public issue

1 Min Read
By Asmita Pant  Aug 6, 2023 2:39:42 PM IST (Published)

India Shelter Finance IPO will be a combination of fresh issue of Rs 1,000 crore and OFS worth Rs 800 crore.

The India Shelter Finance has filed draft papers with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 1,800 crore by the means of initial public offering. India Shelter Finance is backed by marquee investors WestBridge Crossover Fund, and Nexus Ventures.

CNBC-TV18 reported that India Shelter Filing was filing an IPO DRHP on August 4.
#CNBCTV18Exclusive | Westbridge backed India Shelter Finance likely to file IPO DRHP with #SEBI. India Shelter Finance likely to raise around ₹1,800-2,000 cr via IPO, likely to be a combination of fresh issue & OFS: Sources to @YashJain88
Here's more pic.twitter.com/M25lEBNB4i
IPO

