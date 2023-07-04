India sees soaring inflow of $500 million in dedicated funds, highest since Q1FY15: EPFR Global

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Cameron Brandt, Director of Research at EPFR Global, weighed in on the notable inflow of funds into India. Brandt emphasized the significance of this influx and its implications for India's economic landscape.

EPFR Global highlighted the impressive inflow of USD 500 million into India's dedicated funds underscoring the growing interest and confidence of global investors in the country's economic potential. India's standout performance amidst emerging markets reflects its resilience, attractive growth prospects, and ongoing economic reforms. The surge in inflows not only benefits the domestic market but also positions India as an appealing investment opportunity on the global stage.

He said, “The average has been steadily creeping up. Before interest in India took off, we were looking at around USD 50-80 million a week. But in recent weeks, it's moved steadily up; even before this week, we were starting to see routine inflows of USD 250-300 million. So, interest is building, and India is seen as a very credible alternative to China exposure now.”

According to him, this surge marks the highest level of investment since the first quarter of FY15 and highlights the growing interest and confidence of global investors in the Indian market. Brandt commented on the significance of this development, emphasizing India's standout performance amidst emerging markets (EMs).

