Business India saw 19 IPOs worth $1.84 billion in 2020 December quarter Updated : January 24, 2021 07:43 PM IST During the 2020 December quarter, main markets had 10 IPOs compared to 5 in the same period a year ago. Last year, IPO activity proved resilient to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic supported by low-interest rates and expansionary monetary policies.