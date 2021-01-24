  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Business

India saw 19 IPOs worth $1.84 billion in 2020 December quarter

Updated : January 24, 2021 07:43 PM IST

During the 2020 December quarter, main markets had 10 IPOs compared to 5 in the same period a year ago.
Last year, IPO activity proved resilient to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic supported by low-interest rates and expansionary monetary policies.
India saw 19 IPOs worth $1.84 billion in 2020 December quarter

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

India saw 19 IPOs worth $1.84 billion in 2020 December quarter

India saw 19 IPOs worth $1.84 billion in 2020 December quarter

Market-cap of 4 of top-10 valued firms jumps over Rs 1.15 lakh crore

Market-cap of 4 of top-10 valued firms jumps over Rs 1.15 lakh crore

Tata Power Solar wins Rs 1,200 crore order to set up 320 MW project

Tata Power Solar wins Rs 1,200 crore order to set up 320 MW project

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement