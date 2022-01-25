India seeing slight uptick in flows; China a safe play: EPFR Global

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Cameron Brandt, Director-Research, EPFR Global, said that he is seeing a little bit of an uptick in FII flows in India. Among the emerging markets (EMs), he believes China represents a safe play and is therefore getting a lot of institutional flows.

Cameron Brandt, Director-Research, EPFR Global, on Tuesday, said that he is seeing a little bit of an uptick in flows in India.

He said, “We have been, on a weekly basis, seeing a bit of an uptick in flows towards India with other foreign capital flows that we do not track, and those are the ones that are contributing to the foreign institutional investor (FII) figures.”

Among the emerging markets (EMs), he believes China represents a safe play and is therefore getting a lot of institutional flows. According to him, the debate on China’s treatment as a separate asset class among EMs has been settled.

He said, “We have, since the beginning of Q4, seen strong consistent institutional flows into dedicated China equity funds. China represents the safety play at the moment and it is getting a lot of institutional cash.”

On the US market front, Brandt is surprised about how stable flows have been over there. He believes the prospect of US interest rate hikes has made a higher impact on markets.

“We did see modest outflows from US equities and bond funds last week, but overall, there has been a wait-and-watch quality to the flows recently rather than any full-scale panic,” Brandt said.

For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video