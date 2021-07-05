Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • India Pesticides shares debut with nearly 22% premium

    India Pesticides shares debut with nearly 22% premium

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Shares of India Pesticides Ltd on Monday got listed with a premium of nearly 22 percent against its issue price of Rs 296. It got listed at Rs 360, registering a gain of 21.62 percent against the issue price on the BSE. The stock then jumped 24.32 percent to Rs 368.

    India Pesticides shares debut with nearly 22% premium
    Shares of India Pesticides Ltd on Monday got listed with a premium of nearly 22 percent against its issue price of Rs 296. It got listed at Rs 360, registering a gain of 21.62 percent against the issue price on the BSE. The stock then jumped 24.32 percent to Rs 368.
    At the NSE, it debuted at Rs 350, witnessing a jump of 18.24 percent. The initial public offer of India Pesticides Limited was subscribed 29 times last month.
    The price range for the Rs 800 crore offer was Rs 290-296 per share. India Pesticides is an R&D-focused agrochemical technical company, which has growing formulations business in herbicides, insecticides, and fungicide segments. It also manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Info Edge shares jump 5% after Zomato IPO approval; OFS amount cut 50%

    Next Article

    Panacea Biotec shares jump 9% on receiving manufacturing license for Sputnik V vaccine

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco384.05 8.00 2.13
    Gland3,520.00 57.40 1.66
    Eicher Motors2,702.35 41.35 1.55
    Bajaj Finance6,085.85 88.10 1.47
    Larsen1,505.45 19.80 1.33
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,088.00 89.80 1.50
    Bajaj Finserv11,896.85 148.50 1.26
    Larsen1,504.50 18.60 1.25
    HDFC Bank1,497.95 17.30 1.17
    Power Grid Corp230.40 2.35 1.03
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco384.05 8.00 2.13
    Gland3,520.00 57.40 1.66
    Eicher Motors2,702.35 41.35 1.55
    Bajaj Finance6,085.85 88.10 1.47
    Larsen1,505.45 19.80 1.33
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,088.00 89.80 1.50
    Bajaj Finserv11,896.85 148.50 1.26
    Larsen1,504.50 18.60 1.25
    HDFC Bank1,497.95 17.30 1.17
    Power Grid Corp230.40 2.35 1.03

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4300-0.3100-0.41
    Euro-Rupee88.2680-0.0960-0.11
    Pound-Rupee102.98900.02800.03
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6702-0.0031-0.46
    View More