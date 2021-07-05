India Pesticides shares debut with nearly 22% premium

Shares of India Pesticides Ltd on Monday got listed with a premium of nearly 22 percent against its issue price of Rs 296. It got listed at Rs 360, registering a gain of 21.62 percent against the issue price on the BSE. The stock then jumped 24.32 percent to Rs 368.

At the NSE, it debuted at Rs 350, witnessing a jump of 18.24 percent. The initial public offer of India Pesticides Limited was subscribed 29 times last month.

The price range for the Rs 800 crore offer was Rs 290-296 per share. India Pesticides is an R&D-focused agrochemical technical company, which has growing formulations business in herbicides, insecticides, and fungicide segments. It also manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients.