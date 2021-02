India Pesticides Limited, an agrochemical technical company, has filed the draft red herring prospectus with market regulator SEBI to raise Rs 800 crore through a public issue.

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 100 crore and an offer of sale through promoter and selling shareholders, aggregating up to Rs 700 crore. Promoter Anand Swarup Agarwal will offer shares worth Rs 281 crore while other selling shareholders will offer shares worth Rs 419 crore. As per the company’s exchange filing, it may undertake a pre-IPO placement of Rs 75 crore, subject to consultation with merchant bankers.

India Pesticides proposes to utilise the money raised through the issue for funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Besides, the company is looking to enhance the visibility and brand image among existing and potential customers.

About the company

The R&D focused agrochemical technical company is one of the fastest-growing in India by volumes in FY20. It commenced operations in 1984 and specialises in segments such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides.

India Pesticides is the only company in India and among the top five global companies to manufacture several technical products such as Folpet and Cynomoxanil – fungicides that control fungal growth in various crops. It also produces Thiocarbamate that has application in crops such as wheat and rice.

It has two manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh with an aggregate capacity of 19,500 MT for technical and 6500 MT for the formulations vertical. It has licenses for selling 22 agrochemical technical and 124 formulations in India. And it exports some 27 technical and 34 formulations.

Some of its long-term clients include Syngenta Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, United Phosphorus, Ascenza Agro, S.A., Conquest Crop Protection Pty Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd and Stotras Pty Ltd.

India is expected to emerge as an export hub for chemicals, considering cost-effective manufacturing and availability of skilled labour. Rising population demands high agricultural yields, which is amplified by using chemicals to protect crops and the increasing world population is one of the key growth factors for this industry.

Axis Capital Limited and JM Financial Limited are the book running lead managers of the issue, while KFin Technologies Private Limited is the registrar.