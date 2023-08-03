India online bond trading platform NDS-OM faces glitches, trading resumes after a halt

1 Min Read
"There is some technical error from the host's end and we have been logged out and there has been no activity since the last 15 minutes or so," Reuters said quoting a trader.
India's online bond trading platform, NDS-OM faced technical issues on Thursday, and as a result stopped working for a while. The trading later resumed.
"There is some technical error from the host's end and we have been logged out and there has been no activity since the last 15 minutes or so," Reuters said quoting a trader.
According to the Clearing Corporation of India website, the benchmark 7.26 percent 2033 bond yield last traded at 7.1908 percent as of 11:33 am IST, before the halt.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Leaders Speak | Reducing credit costs — return on assets for banks to hold steady this fiscal despite shrinking NIMs
Aug 3, 2023 IST5 Min Read
50 Years of Hip Hop | Here's all about this global 'phenomenon', its enduring impact on pop culture, India's love affair and more
Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Exclusive | The changes in the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, explained
Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Who is Sudhansh Pant, the new Union Health Secretary
Aug 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read