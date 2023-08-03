CNBC TV18
India online bond trading platform NDS-OM faces glitches, trading resumes after a halt

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 3, 2023 1:54:37 PM IST (Published)

"There is some technical error from the host's end and we have been logged out and there has been no activity since the last 15 minutes or so," Reuters said quoting a trader.  

India's online bond trading platform, NDS-OM faced technical issues on Thursday, and as a result stopped working for a while. The trading later resumed.

"There is some technical error from the host's end and we have been logged out and there has been no activity since the last 15 minutes or so," Reuters said quoting a trader.
According to the Clearing Corporation of India website, the benchmark 7.26 percent 2033 bond yield last traded at 7.1908 percent as of 11:33 am IST, before the halt.
