Market
India markets closed today for Diwali
Updated : October 28, 2019 09:47 AM IST
India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Monday on account of Diwali.
Financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, October 29.
The markets opened for an hour-long session on Sunday evening for Muhurat trading that went on between 6.15 pm and 7.15 pm.
