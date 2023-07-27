Samir Arora's insights provide valuable perspectives on India's economic landscape, the preference over China, and the challenges faced by companies in the country. Despite the market rally, businesses need to remain agile and adaptable to navigate potential hurdles effectively. As for corporate giants like Infosys and Bajaj Finance, their strategic decisions and ability to manage growth will play a crucial role in shaping India's economic trajectory in the foreseeable future.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Samir Arora, the Founder and Fund Manager of Helios Capital, discussed India's progress in comparison to China, the challenges confronting businesses, and his perspectives on recent corporate sector developments.

According to Arora, India is currently exhibiting commendable performance, and one of the key driving factors behind this positive trend is the increasing preference of investors for India over China. The geopolitical tensions involving China and several other countries have led investors to exercise caution in allocating their funds to Chinese markets.

Consequently, there has been a notable shift in investment preference towards India, which is perceived as a more stable and reliable investment destination. This surge in investor interest has bolstered India's market rally, attracting capital to various sectors and opening up growth and expansion opportunities for businesses.

Despite the overall optimism surrounding India's economic prospects, Samir Arora acknowledged that the actual results achieved by businesses have not been as favorable as expected.

He commented, "Results have not been as good as we would like them to have a clear run but right now the bigger picture is that India relatively has done well and is doing well. We have always been competitive and better than competitive in terms of giving returns as a market, and now we have these macro factors in our favor, along with a preference over China. So, this is the reason why it can continue for a substantial period."

Discussing specific corporate developments, Samir Arora expressed his surprise over the recent guidance cut by Infosys . The Indian multinational IT services and consulting company's decision to lower its revenue projections was beyond market expectations. This unexpected development raised concerns among investors and industry analysts alike, as Infosys is a major player in the Indian IT sector . Such decisions can have a significant impact on market sentiment and create uncertainties within the industry.

Samir Arora's remark about being ‘in the end game’ indicates that there might be underlying concerns about Infosys's long-term strategy or challenges it faces in the competitive global IT landscape. While Infosys is known for its technological expertise and capabilities, the recent events might require a strategic reassessment to navigate potential headwinds successfully.

Speaking on the non-banking financial sector, Samir Arora highlighted the impressive scale of Bajaj Finance . However, he pointed out that sustaining such a high growth rate is challenging. As a significant player in the Indian financial market, Bajaj Finance has achieved substantial growth over the years. Yet, maintaining this pace of expansion can become increasingly complex as the organization expands its operations and faces potential regulatory changes.

“The scale of Bajaj Finance is so big that it cannot continue at growth rates,” he said.

