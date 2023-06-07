CNBC TV18
India market capitalisation hits $3.5 trillion for the 1st time since December 2022

By Yoosef K  Jun 7, 2023 6:58:15 PM IST (Published)

While the benchmark Nifty50 is trading at about one percent away from its record high, bluechips like Axis Bank, Titan Co, Nestle India, Bajaj Auto and many other have already tested their fresh life-time highs.

The broad-based rally on Dalal Street has taken the combined market capitalisation of the country to $3.5 trillion on Wednesday—the first time since December 1, 2022. While the benchmark Nifty50 is trading at about one percent away from its record high, bluechips like Axis Bank, Titan Co, Nestle India, Bajaj Auto and many other have already tested their fresh life-time highs.

On Wednesday, Axis Bank also became the fifth lender to cross the rupees three lakh crore market cap. Earlier, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank have achieved this milestone. Analysts at Jefferies observed, Axis Bank’s shares are trading at an attractive valuation and there is scope for further gains as the lender integrates its operations with Citibank India’s retail business.
“We see healthy growth and scope for valuations to re-rate,” wrote the foreign brokerage in an investor note.
Source: Bloomberg
