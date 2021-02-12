Market India looks like Asia’s best post-Covid recovery story, says Christopher Wood; advises buying bitcoin on dip Updated : February 12, 2021 07:41 PM IST In his weekly note, GREED & fear, Wood noted that fall in Covid cases and a sharp economic recovery has made India a success story. Wood advises investors to use any dip to buy digital currency bitocin. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply