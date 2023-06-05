India is anticipated to experience a net inflow of $250 million following the FTSE index reconfiguration, scheduled to take effect on June 16. The restructuring of the index is expected to have a positive impact on several Indian companies. As per estimates by IIFL, Medanta Global Health and Piramal Pharma are predicted to receive substantial inflows. Medanta Global Health is projected to witness inflows of $8.1 million, while Piramal Pharma is expected to receive inflows of $11.1 million.
As per estimates by IIFL, Medanta Global Health and Piramal Pharma are predicted to receive substantial inflows. Medanta Global Health is projected to witness inflows of $8.1 million, while Piramal Pharma is expected to receive inflows of $11.1 million. This increase is attributed to their inclusion in the FTSE All Cap Index.
Wipro, another Indian company, is likely to observe a rise in its weight within the index. Consequently, it is anticipated to receive inflows amounting to $20.9 million.
Furthermore, several other stocks are also expected to attract inflows. These include PNB, Varun Beverages, Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Godrej Properties, ONGC, and Solar Industries.
