India likely to receive inflow of $250 million following FTSE index rejig
By Vivek Iyer  Jun 5, 2023 6:34:03 PM IST (Published)

India is anticipated to experience a net inflow of $250 million following the FTSE index reconfiguration, scheduled to take effect on June 16. The restructuring of the index is expected to have a positive impact on several Indian companies. As per estimates by IIFL, Medanta Global Health and Piramal Pharma are predicted to receive substantial inflows. Medanta Global Health is projected to witness inflows of $8.1 million, while Piramal Pharma is expected to receive inflows of $11.1 million.

Also Read: UBS, Credit Suisse offer Asia's wealth bankers cut on inflows
Wipro, another Indian company, is likely to observe a rise in its weight within the index. Consequently, it is anticipated to receive inflows amounting to $20.9 million.
Furthermore, several other stocks are also expected to attract inflows. These include PNB, Varun Beverages, Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Godrej Properties, ONGC, and Solar Industries.
