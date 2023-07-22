India attracts Rs 75,000 crore from FIIs in 3 months, can the momentum continue?

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have shown an incredibly strong optimism towards the Indian equity market, injecting Rs 75,000 crore in the past three months. However, while India continues to be a preferred market worldwide, it must manage the weight of high expectations that come with such positivity.

India's prominence has been evident in the global media as well. Capital International, a major global fund with substantial investments in India, published an essay titled " Will India be the breakout emerging market this decade? " and expressed a positive outlook for the country's prospects.

Distinguished columnist Martin Wolf from Financial Times also shared his favorable views, and opined that "Western leaders are making a sensible bet on India." Bernstein followed suit, releasing a note that reviewed the decade under Prime Minister Modi and praised the reforms implemented in the country.

Furthermore, World Bank Chief Ajay Banga , present at the G20 meet in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, expressed his strong bullish sentiment towards India, marking it as the most optimistic outlook in a long time.

Even Harvard Business Review published an article titled "Does your company have an India strategy?" acknowledging the significance of India in the global business landscape.

JPMorgan, analysing EPFR data, reported that India remains the highest net bought emerging market year to date among those that disclose weekly data.

However, while India continues to be a preferred market worldwide, it must manage the weight of high expectations that come with such positivity. Balancing growth and delivering on potential will be crucial for India's continued success in the global investment landscape.