India entering a golden period and could grow at 10%, says Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, post the Akasa Air launch, veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said that regardless of global developments Indian markets will gain.

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Monday said that India is entering a golden period and the country could grow at 10 percent. Known famously as the big bull, Jhunjhunwala also said that credit demand, in general, will go up and fuel the growth in the public sector banks. He's also bullish on hospital space.

“India is going to enter a golden period and I see India growing at 10 percent,” Jhunjhunwala told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview ahead of the country's 75th Independence Day anniversary.

From Rs 2.7 lakh crore in 1947, India's gross domestic product (GDP) has increased to Rs 197.5 lakh crore in 2022. Likewise, India's foreign exchange reserves have increased from $3 billion in 1947 to $574 billion. Indian companies' market cap stands at $3,437 billion in 2022, from a mere $23.6 billion in 1988.

A firm believer in the India growth story, Jhunjhunwala also said that the Indian markets will gain despite global development albeit at a slower pace.

On strategic bets in the Indian equity market, Jhunjhunwala said, "Public sector banks are what I am very bullish on because credit demand will go up and as a consequence pricing power of banks will go up. I am very bullish on hospital space also.”

