India dedicated funds see increased investments targeting mid and smallcap sectors, says EPFR Global

India-focused equity funds are not only maintaining their increased attraction but are also witnessing a significant influx of capital targeted at the midcap and smallcap sectors.

Share Market Live NSE

The year 2023 has undoubtedly favoured the broader markets, which have stood out on their own. While the main benchmark indices have faced occasional challenges, the midcap and smallcap indices have consistently surged without interruption. In the current year, the Nifty Midcap index has seen an impressive gain of almost 25 percent.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Cameron Brandt, Director of Research at EPFR Global stated that it appears that India-focused equity funds will shine among emerging market country fund groups this week. These funds have maintained their attractiveness, unlike many other emerging market and equity fund groups, which have not fared as well.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) are once again showing growing interest in Indian midcap stocks. Following a continuous five-year decline, foreign ownership of Indian midcaps has surged by 175 basis points in 2023, as reported in a Goldman Sachs analysis

The data from the Goldman Sachs report indicates a rise in FPI ownership of Nifty Midcap 100 stocks, rebounding from levels lower than those during the COVID-19 pandemic lows last year. Nonetheless, it's important to note that the ownership levels are still below those observed before the pandemic outbreak.

During an interview with CNBC-TV18 on August 31, Herald Van Der Linde , Head of Asia Equity Strategy at HSBC said, “The foreigners that I talked to, they do not really go in that space (mid & smallcap). They look at the top 15-20-25 key stocks in India, the largecaps because they come in with large volumes.”

For more details, watch the accompanying video