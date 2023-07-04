This analyst recommends India Cements and Bajaj Finserv for potential gains

India Cements and Bajaj Finserv, as per Shilpa Rout's analysis, present investors with opportunities to capitalize on their upward trajectory.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Shilpa Rout, an expert from Prabhudas Lilladher, shared her insights on two potential buying opportunities in the Indian stock market. Her recommendations focus on India Cements and Bajaj Finserv, two companies that have shown promising performance and are poised for further growth.

Rout's first positional buy suggestion is India Cements , which is currently trading around Rs 215. She highlighted the stock's strong support zones around Rs 200, indicating a favorable risk-reward profile. With a stop loss set at Rs 200, Rout believes that India Cements has the potential to reach the levels of Rs 250-260 in the near future.

It is worth noting that the stock experienced a minor decline of over 1 percent in the last month, making this an opportune moment to consider an investment.

Moving on to her second recommendation, Rout suggested a buy on Bajaj Finserv , a stock she expects to climb towards the Rs 1,700 zone. With a stop loss set at Rs 1,610, investors can look for immediate targets in the range of Rs 1,645 to 1,680.

Bajaj Finserv has demonstrated remarkable performance, with gains exceeding 10 percent over the past month, making it an attractive prospect for potential investors.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.